Nashville nurse charged in deadly October hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman has been charged in the hit and run death of an Ohio woman last year on Charlotte Pike.

Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to render aid and failure to report a crash, says Metro police.

Amelia Lamping, 61, of Lowellville, Ohio was in a crosswalk on Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue on Oct. 27 when she was hit by an Alfa Romeo sedan. Lamping died as a result of the collision.

The sedan was found damaged the next day parked at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Van Buren Street.

Metro police say that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision. Metro police's Fatal Crash Investigator Christopher Valdez discovered that Naldjian was drinking at a bar on Demonbreun Street prior to the incident.

Naldjian was previously employed as a nurse at Tristar Centennial Medical Center but is no longer employed with the hospital. A statement from Tristar Centennial says they "fully assisted Metro Nashville Police during the investigation and [Naldjian] no longer works at the hospital."

Naldjian posted a $55,000 bond and has been released from jail since surrendering to police Thursday night.

