Nashville officers who rushed toward gunfire hailed as heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Without any hesitation and with complete professionalism, MNPD officers responded to reports of an active shooter at The Covenant School Monday morning.

Among the first to arrive was officer Rex Engelbert.

But it would be hours later, when his family in Chicago, learned about his heroic actions.

Rex's brother, John Engelbert, said immediately after learning of the shooting he felt anger, worry and sadness.

"My mom continued and said that my brother was one of the officers involved in the initial response in essentially taking down the shooter. You know it immediately shifts to a more personally implicated perspective," he said.

MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus Mon morning. They fired on the active shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage. https://t.co/17qsZM6bNp pic.twitter.com/g4b0nMTFRD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

But as the nation watched bravery on full display, John said he watched his brother doing what he's known for doing — setting a good example.

"I always admired how dedicated he was to his training and also just to his commitment to serving and protecting the community," John said.

And the fact that he still has an older brother to look up to is something he said he isn't taking for granted.

"While I can say I have a family member that I can still talk to that was involved in this, those victims and their family members cannot say the same," John said.

He hopes those in power don't let this tragedy go unnoticed.