Nashville one step closer to becoming new film hub with Entertainment Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is now a group of people dedicated to making Music City into the next film industry hub.

On Tuesday Metro Council members voted to fill the Nashville Music Film and Entertainment Commission's 19 seats.

Some of the members are representatives from CMA, Belcourt Theatre, and other media groups.

The goal is to market Nashville as a city to film movies, music videos, TV shows, and more.

Council member Joy Styles sponsored the bill to create the commission. She said the new group is ready to get to work and help streamline the process for people who are looking to come to Nashville for different entertainment projects.

“It’s finally saying to the world yes we’ve been music city forever, but we’ve never had a structure. So what has been difficult is when you want to come to town to do a project, you don’t exactly know who to talk to when you have to work with the city. And so this is going to make on stop shopping," said Styles.

Styles said the commission is an independent group which means it won't be impacted when a new administration takes office.