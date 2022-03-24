NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials with Safe Fun Nashville hope to hear more discussion about the soon-to-be-implemented party bus rules during Thursday's Transportation Licensing Commission meeting.

In December, a new ordinance banned open containers on party vehicles with open roofs and no side barriers, which is why so many now operate with plastic or glass enclosures.

Metro Police and the Nashville Department of Transportation will be enforcing the rules. Anyone caught violating the regulations could face a $50 fine.

Last week, Metro Council voted on that bill to clarify some of those rules.

Safe Fun Nashville is now calling on the Transportation Licensing Commission to review the applications that will be submitted starting on April 1 and "bring the hammer down on habitual violators by denying permits and [imposing] penalties."

The group said if not these regulations are symbolic at best.

Safe Fun Nashville organizers added that they recognize there are many owners following the rules but want to stop those who are not.