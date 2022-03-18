Nashville organization hopes new regulations for party vehicles are enforced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — St. Patrick’s Day is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the party won’t continue through this weekend.

Visitors may want to hop on a party vehicle just weeks before some newly amended rules go into effect on April 1.

"Safe Fun Nashville" hopes this will cut down on some of the noise complaints and help keep people safe. Members of the group hope these new rules will be enforced.

Party vehicle owners have said in the past these regulations could hurt business.

In December, a new ordinance banned open containers on party vehicles with open roofs and no side barriers, which is why so many now operate with plastic or glass enclosures.

Metro police and the Nashville Department of Transportation will be enforcing the rules, and anyone caught with alcohol could face a $50 fine.

Below is a list of amended regulations that will go into effect next month:

