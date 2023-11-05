Nashville police search for drivers accused of hitting and killing pedestrians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A reminder this week as we approach daylight savings, drivers need to be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists because it’s going to get darker earlier.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, this time last year there were 38 fatalities, this includes 2 bicyclists. This year there have been 33, this including 1 bicyclist. Two people were killed this week.

On Monday, Denise Gordon, 60, of Nashville, was struck around 5:45 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane. Crash Investigators are searching for a 2009-2013 Infiniti FX35, which is believed to be responsible for the fatal crash.

Gordon was found in the grass median and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

MNPD

On Wednesday, Nicole R. Joyce, 39, died in a hit and run crash on Thompson Lane near Eugenia Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

The woman was attempting to cross Thompson Lane when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled police say. She died at the scene.

"More action can be taken in these handful of pockets where the fatalities are stacking up. For example, like improving visibility, and shortening crossing distances by putting a median in a turn lane at certain cross-lanes," Walk Bike Nashville's Policy and Government Relations Manager, Wesley Smith

Smith represents Walk Bike Nashville, a group dedicated to making our streets safer.

He says there are several pockets around Nashville that continue to have issues.

"Really the challenge is on our state routes like Charlotte, Murfreesboro, Dickerson, Nolensville. The city is responsible for some things but can’t largely do much without the states input or approval," Smith said.

He says drivers need to remain vigilant and watch out for others on the road, it could prevent future tragedies from occurring.

If you have any information on the two hit and run cases, you’re asked to call Metro police or call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Next Sunday, "Walk Bike Nashville" is holding a “World Day of Remembrance” event at Public Square Park to commemorate all victims of crashes. The public is invited to attend.

