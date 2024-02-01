Nashville Predators showcase Black-owned businesses ahead of Black History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the Predators took on the L.A. Kings at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night, the team also highlighted black businesses, artists and designers for Black History Month.

"We are the minority, sometimes we're a little bit overlooked so I feel like this is a great opportunity to showcase some smaller businesses and give them that platform that they normally wouldn't have," said Black Candle Company owner Jessica Doaks.

Jessica's business was one of three that were showcased Wednesday.

The Predators partnered with Nashville Black Market, an organization supporting black-owned businesses in Nashville. Together, they will spotlight different vendors in the main concourse every home game in February.

Hockey players and some lucky fans also sported a new Predator logo for Black History Month.

Predators graphic designer Tayshaun Hassell, along with TSU professor Kaleena Sales, created a design that connects past Black history to present.

"I think it's amazing to do something that's way bigger than you," said Hassell. "It serves as a moment to learn, and a moment to celebrate."

During Wednesday's game, the Predators also had performances by local black artists and shouted out the city's historically black colleges.