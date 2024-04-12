Nashville Pride Festival advocating love, inclusivity, and unity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Pride Festival is back on June 22 and 23rd. It's an annual event that's about spreading love and celebrating differences, but the LGBTQ+ community feels like those differences are and continue to come under fire.

This year, the Nashville Pride Festival will be highlighting the importance of advocacy. LGBTQ+ celebrations in Music City can be traced back to 1973, with the Nashville Pride celebrating 36 years in 2024.

They always have a major turnout and get a lot of support locally.

"It's really a lot of state leaders that don’t always like what we’re doing here," Nashville Pride Board President Nicholas Gulick said.

Last year, Governor Bill Lee signed a bill banning drag in public spaces a federal judge later ruled it was unconstitutional.

“We support our drag community and entertainers they are such an important and vital part of our community and of this festival," Gulick said.

He says it’s difficult to watch and hear some lawmakers speak out against the LGBT+ community, so for him, it’s important to openly discuss issues that affect the community and allies.

"Queer folks have always been here. We will always be here and that’s the narrative of this story," Gulick said.

Nicholas says like the previous years, the festival will have an entire stage dedicated to the art form. Gulick knows the support isn't always there in other parts of Middle Tennessee.

There are some communities where pride organizers receive pushback, which is why there’s now an interstate Pride Council that brings everyone across the state together.

"We think we should be leaders and helping those folks to provide resources. We can connect them to funding if they need it, advocates if they need it, and even legal help," Gulick explained.

Nicholas hopes their event attracts people from all over the Mid-State and the country because they have a lot of talented performers lined up this year. This year’s event is going to be the first time two queer artists of color are headlining the festival.

"Tinashe, Billy Porter. We also have Icona Pop, Shea Coolue joining us, Brooke Eden among many others," Gulick said.

There are many more fun surprises to come. "We hope everyone can come out and come feel comfortable feel seen, even if it’s the first time to do so, or only time in the year they can do that," Gulick said.

The board hopes people can come out and feel the love and acceptance in June.

Nashville Pride’s annual parade will also take place before the festival on Broadway. More than 40,000 people are expected to line the streets.

They expect 150,000 people to attend the two-day festival. You can buy tickets and learn more about the festival, here.

There are many events leading up to the festival too. You can stay up to date on their Facebook page.