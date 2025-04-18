Nashville property values skyrocket 45% in latest assessment, with some areas seeing even higher increases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many Nashville residents have watched property values soar in recent years, and now the latest numbers confirm they've gone up exponentially in the last four years.

The results from Nashville's reappraisal process have been finalized, and the county-wide median value increase stands at a staggering 45% since the 2021 assessment.

The increases vary significantly by location. Across Metro Council districts, median increases from 2021 range from 38% to 54%.

Davidson County Assessor of Property

Davidson County's Assessor of Property released a heat map on Friday. The council districts shaded in red on the assessment map saw mostly higher increases, while blue areas experienced increases below the countywide median for the most part. It is important to note that the percentage increases in each council district represent a composite of both residential and commercial properties, meaning individual property increases may differ significantly.

Concerned about how your property's change in value might impact your household budget? Share your assessment results and questions with me at Hannah.McDonald@NewsChannel5.com.

Assessment notices were mailed on Friday, but property owners can view their new values immediately online. Residents can access this information by going to Nashville's Parcel Viewer, which is maintained by the Metro Planning Commission.

The newly released 2025 property values will guide Metro Council as they set property tax rates in the months ahead.

It's important to note, state law requires that the revenue collected by a county remain the same after a reappraisal, even if property values across the board go up or down.

Meanwhile, as this reappraisal cycle ends, a shorter assessment cycle will start July 1. The new three-year cycle is intended to slightly slow the rise in Nashville property values and tax bills.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

