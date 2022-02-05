Nashville Public Library offering free WiFi hotspot devices for checkout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Public Library is hoping to bridge the digital divide by making access to the internet more accessible. Starting now at eight branch libraries, Davidson County residents can check out free mobile hotspots.

Devices will be available at Bordeaux, Edgehill, Edmondson Pike, Hadley Park, Looby, North, Pruitt, Southeast branch libraries.

Ed Brown, the public information officer for Nashville Public Library, said this is one way of making the internet more accessible to people in the city.

"There are some people who for some reason or another can't readily access, can't readily get on the internet on their own or get access when and where they need it," Brown said.

Brown said funds became available thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

"We jumped in and we said this is something we'd love to do you know we've done kind of the educational portion. Let's see if we can help a little bit more directly with equipping people you know with the equipment that they need," he said.

A total of 215 hotspots are available for Davidson County residents. Instructions for using the hotspot will be included in each device.

The process to check them out is simple: have to be 18 years of age, have a library card, and sign an agreement form.

It's a service that will help people have access to the internet in a convenient way.

Brown said this is just the first step in addressing internet inequality and the library will soon offer other items for checkouts such as tablets and Chrome-books.

