Nashville Rescue Mission has extra reasons to be thankful: several graduate from their recovery program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With so many trays to fill and mouths to feed at the Nashville Rescue Mission, Kim Howard doesn't have much time to look back. That is, except for the week of Thanksgiving.

"Yea they come quick. Keep it moving," said Howard. "It’s going on 12 years since I’ve been working in the kitchen."

Not only did the folks at the Nashville Rescue Mission serve up hearty helpings of Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday, they also served up some new beginnings.

"That ceremony is a big deal," said Howard.

At the chapel next to the cafeteria, the mission held a special monthly ceremony. You may not know their names, and NewsChannel 5 wasn't allowed to show their faces, but just about everyone in the room had something to celebrate.

"I have the pleasure of getting to share with you — all the names of those who have achieved something this month," said one of the assembly speakers.

For a select few in the gathering, they got to mark a special graduation from the Nashville Rescue Mission's Recovery Program. For at least six months, the participants work to reduce their dependence on vices and learn to rely on their Christian faith as they embark on their next steps. Some will depart taking up new housing, new jobs and new chances on life.

Kim Howard knows the feeling better than anybody.

"It changed my life, yes. I’m God’s new creation," said Howard. "I ran for 30 years on heroin. My son talked to me and told me he wanted me to come here and just give it a chance."

That chance ended up changing Kim's life.

"My goal was to get me a house, when I turned my life around. Have a bank account, have my big dog in my backyard, a good job," she said with a smile. "I accomplished all of it."

Since her graduation, Kim has served as the Kitchen Manager for the rescue mission, loading up plates with food and souls with inspiration.

"Don’t give up because you go through the struggles. Once you get someone to help you through them struggles...That pit you was in, you can always come up out of that pit," said Howard, as advice to the mission's newest graduates.

With such a busy job, Kim doesn't have much time for reflection. Especially now that she has so much to look forward to.

"We all have a lot to be thankful for. A lot of us, even me, probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this place," said Howard.

Guests likely saw a few other familiar faces serving alongside Kim.

NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres, Lelan Statom and Jennifer Kraus all donned aprons and gloves to serve rescue mission guests. Mayor Freddie O'Connell also served meals Wednesday.