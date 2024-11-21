Nashville restaurant owner keeps Thanksgiving tradition alive by feeding the hungry and homeless a free meal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville restaurant owner is continuing her annual tradition of serving a free meal to the hungry and homeless the Thursday before Thanksgiving.

Shugga Hi — known for its chicken and waffles — shifted its focus to turkey and all the fixings. Community members were lined around the building before they opened the restaurant located at the corner of Whites Creek and Dickerson Pike.

“It’s a privilege to serve you, and thank y’all for coming,” said owner Kathy Leslie, who strives to be a blessing to the community year-round.

Leslie and her team of volunteers hosted the Sandra E. Austin Free Harvest Community Meal for the eighth year. Leslie saves all year to host this event.

“My sister and I started it together,” Leslie said. “It was initially the Community Harvest Meal, but she passed in 2021, and so this is such a legacy for her.”

This year’s menu included turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and even a doughnut casserole.

For first-time volunteer Sonya Thomas, the experience was exciting.

“I’m absolutely excited about this,” Thomas said.

Guests like Theodocia “Dodie” Kennedy found joy in the welcoming atmosphere.

“I’m so joyful that everybody is here,” Kennedy said. “I haven’t touched my food yet. I tasted it, and everything is good.”

Leslie said the event’s mission is to unite people from all walks of life.

“We have lawyers, doctors, judges, homeless, and hungry sitting at the table together, fellowshipping together,” Leslie said.

For Leslie seeing love be spread around like full to-go plates of food brings her back to the beginning, when she and her sister only wanted to make everyone feel like they were sitting at momma's table.

Leslie hopes others can keep the love train going this holiday season.

“Say hi. I’m thinking about you. What can I do for you? I care for you. That’s giving back,” Leslie said.

Shugga Hi feeds the community year-round, serving more than 70,000 individuals with free food over the last two years.

To support Shugga Hi’s mission by gifting monetary donations, just email Leslie at Shuggahi@gmail.com.

