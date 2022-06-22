NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Nashville Soccer Club supporters known as "The Roadies" is now part of an initiative to support inclusivity in the community.

It helps people who are gender non-conforming or transgender, aiming to make them feel safe.

Volunteers will wear a pin, lanyard or button with the words "I'll Go With You." They are available to assist those who feel unsafe or need someone to go with them into places like the bathroom, for instance, where there is potential for harassment.

They wear these pins mainly during the tailgate and games.

The Roadies Membership Chair Kate Guidry said the volunteers serve as a safe person who will help with whatever is needed. You can find them at the tailgates, but also sitting in the backline.

This actually started back when Nashville SC was playing at Nissan Stadium, but the concept is actually much bigger than The Roadies because "I'll Go With You" is national.

The idea was originally brought forward by the group's brand director and Guidry said it was a no-brainer. They needed to get involved.

When they first started they had about 15 volunteers, but that has since doubled.

Guidry said the group knows it can be hard sometimes to be in an environment where you might not feel welcome, but said know that within that community The Roadies welcome and love you.

"You can come as you are no matter how you identify. No matter what race, religion, anything that would set you apart from someone. We accept you. We love you and I know other supporters groups in the collective also do, but that is something that is at the heart of The Roadies." Guidry said.