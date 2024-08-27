Nashville Security guard's charge elevated in Tin Roof assault case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Charges against a Tin Roof security guard have been elevated. Richard Cornelius now faces an aggravated assault charge resulting in death in the case of 26 year old Austin Turner.

NewsChannel 5 has continued to stay in touch with his family as this case moves through the justice system.

The Turner family says there’s no punishment out there to make up for what happened outside the Tin Roof. They know there are so many people affected by this. Austin Turner died after getting into an altercation with Tin Roof security guard 36-year-old Richard Cornelius, earlier this year on Demonbreun.

The fight left Austin with a fractured skull and because of his injuries. His family took him off life support. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Austin’s death a homicide and this week Cornelius charge was elevated to aggravated assault charge resulting in death.

Austin’s step mom Meagan Turner released a statement on the family's behalf:

In regard to how we feel about the charges being elevated to aggravated assault- resulting in death; as a family we feel strongly that justice will be served to fit the crime. Overall, the consensus is that RC made a decision that day that resulted in the death of our son. Truly there is no punishment in existence that has the ability to make reparations for a loss of this magnitude. It’s impossible to say what is “just or fair” in circumstances such as this. We are not the only family who has been affected by this event- and it’s easy to see that we are not the only family who now carries the weight of this tragedy. We trust that RC will have the opportunity to have time to reflect on the consequences of his actions. I do not believe that eye for an eye will ever give you the peace you so desperately seek in loss and grief. Perhaps- more people will begin to wake up to the fact that hate does not drive out hate- pain does not drive out pain… only love and forgiveness can heal all wounds. No punishment will ever bring Auttie back, and so we have to trust in the justice system and find peace with what is handed down. We have no control over outcomes or others actions, only the way we respond to them. Choosing to not be satisfied with whether or not the charges are “serious enough” only adds to the weight of it all. Austin is not coming home- this is a fact, and a wound that will never fully find healing- it will always be a sensitive spot for all of us who loved him so much. If I could say anything about all of this is that my main focus is on how we work to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future. That is what we can fight for more strongly here- and that will be far more justice for Austin than a single man’s restitution behind bars. There is a bigger picture in the downtown scene that needs attention. Please keep your eyes peeled for more information regarding Reforms for Austin - an expansion to Dallas’s Law. #JusticeforAustinTurner #JusticeforDallasBarrett

A court hearing for Richard Corneluis in set for next month.

