Nashville Shootings: Persons-Of-Interest In Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two persons-of-interest in a deadly crime spree across Nashville are expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Watch Live

Metro Nashville Police officials said Lacory Lytle is accused of using a credit card stolen outside of Cobra Nashville the morning of a fatal, double shooting.

Timeline: Nashville Fatal Crime Spree

However, neither he nor Demontrey Logsdon have been charged in connection with the deaths of Bartley Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio or other crimes believed to be linked – including the shooting of a woman walking her dog and the shooting death of a man who was making his way to a bus stop to head to work.

Police said Logsdon is also accused of helping Horace Williamson kidnap his girlfriend at gunpoint. That case has been bound over to a grand jury.

Previous Story:

Persons-Of-Interest In Deadly East Nashville Shooting Arrested