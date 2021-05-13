Nashville songwriters create song for boy with two rare disorders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six-year-old Nash Hensley, from South Bend, Indiana may be the biggest Kenny Chesney superfan there is. He can name several of his hit songs, and often gives impromptu performances of Chesney's songs for his family.

"He just got hooked," said Nash's mom Angela. "I couldn't talk on Bluetooth in my car because all he'd want to do is hear Kenny Chesney."

Nash came to know Chesney's music during trips to the doctor's office for tests related to two rare disorders he's had since birth. One, PKU, will put him on a low-protein diet for life. The other, achondroplasia, will keep him from growing to a typical height.

"The two don't go hand in hand, and the doctors believe he's the only one in the U.S. to have both of them together," said Angela.

The Sing Me A Story Foundation found out about Nash's story. The foundation takes stories from the minds of children and transforms them into their own songs.

With the help of his big sister Aleigha, Nash wrote a story about (what else?) going to a Kenny Chesney concert. In Nash's story, he gets pulled up on stage, strums his ukulele, and gets invited to go on tour with Chesney.

The Sing Me a Story foundation connected the Hensley family and Kenny Chesney's songwriters for a recording session in Nashville to turn Nash's story into a song, including a vocal assist from Nash himself.

Listen to the full song, Ukulele Strummer, and read Nash and Aleigha's story, "A Dream Come True" here.