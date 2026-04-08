Nashville Strongman Evan 'T-Rex' Singleton vies for the title of World's Strongest Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We first told you about Nashville Strongman Evan "T-Rex" Singleton late last summer, shortly before Singleton won The Strongest Man On Earth Competition.

Later this month, the 6'6" 380-pound behemoth will be among 25 elite athletes at World's Strongest Man — the Superbowl of Strongman competitions.

"I'm really, really excited to push myself and to test myself against the absolute best that this planet has to offer; to come out on top is gonna mean everything to me," said Singleton.

Singleton's been working hard prepping for the event, and despite recovering from a pretty serious pectoral injury, T-Rex says he's ready to roll.

"The rehab has been really intense, but I've been able to pull it all together, and I'm officially good to go. I've been prepping for a decent amount of time now — everything has come back stronger, faster, my mind is better...emotionally, I'm ready to take the gold," said Singleton. "I think what separates me is that I've had so many setbacks, but I just absolutely refuse to quit. I am a competitor, where, if I'm on the competition floor, I will die in order to win that title."

Evan says becoming the World's Strongest Man is important, but representing his adopted hometown of Nashville has motivated him just as much.

"I'm really, really proud to say that I'm a Nashvillian, and to be able to represent this place in the best way that I know how on the world stage, it's really important to me...it's awesome that the community has really gotten behind me and warms my heart," said Singleton.

I'll have much more on Nashville Strongman Evan "T-Rex" Singleton this weekend on The Local Power Companies Of Middle Tennessee Sunday Sports Central.

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