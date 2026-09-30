Nashville Symphony president and CEO steps down after furloughs, season suspension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony president and CEO has stepped down after the symphony declared financial emergency, suspended much of its season and announced furloughs earlier this week.

The symphony announced Tuesday that Mark Cantrell stepped down as president and CEO. The board of directors appointed Mark Tillinger as new president and CEO, effective immediately, according to the announcement.

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"The Nashville Symphony matters deeply to this city, and I'm honored to help lead it through this critical chapter," Tillinger said in the release. "My focus is clear: rebuild our financial foundation, strengthen our fundraising and revenue strategy, and position this organization for a strong, sustainable future. I know this community's love for the Symphony runs deep, and I'm confident that, together, we'll come through this stronger than before."

Tillinger is a former member of the Nashville Symphony Board of Directors and "brings substantial executive leadership experience, deep local ties to Nashville, and a long history with the Symphony to the role," according to the release.

"As a senior advisor and limited partner at Recognize, he’s advised portfolio company CEOs in various strategic, transformation, and growth initiatives, expertise the Board believes is essential as the Symphony works to rebuild on a sustainable financial foundation," the release said.

Tillinger is also a co-founder of Music City Brass Ensemble and the principal tuba in the Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra, according to the release.

"Mark Tillinger is exactly the right leader for this moment," Teresa Sebastian, the symphony's board chair said in the announcement. "He possesses a deep understanding of this organization and this community, and he has the executive experience needed to lead complex financial turnarounds."

Sebastian also acknowledged Cantrell in the release.

'We're grateful to Mark Cantrell for his service to the Nashville Symphony, including his work laying the groundwork for the path that lies ahead,” Sebastian said.