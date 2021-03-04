Nashville moving to Phase 1c of vaccine plan next week; includes pregnant women, high-risk 16+ group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Metro is moving to the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccinations next week.
Cooper said Thursday during Metro’s weekly COVID briefing that starting Monday, Davidson County is moving into Phase 1c for vaccinations. This includes people over the age of 16 who are considered high-risk in terms of health complications from the virus.
Some of those risk factors include: those with asthma, hypertension, diabetes, those undergoing cancer treatment, organ transplant recipients and other conditions that are listed online here.
Phase 1c also includes household contacts of high-risk children under 16 years old, pregnant women and household contacts of pregnant women.
This new phase covers 300,000 people. Metro began vaccinating residents 65+ last week. Click here to schedule an appointment. Those who are eligible for vaccines in Phase 1c can begin signing up for appointments Monday at 7 a.m.
Cooper said the FDA's recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means Metro can expect to get an even larger weekly supply of vaccines as production and distribution increase. Metro will get 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, in addition to the 11,500 doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
"This ramp up and public health's ability to get shots in arms quickly and efficiently make it possible to move on to 1c," Mayor Cooper said.
Watch Metro's full COVID briefing:
