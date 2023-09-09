Nashville to officially make Erbil, Iraq its Sister City in ceremony.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is getting its tenth Sister City Saturday and Mayor John Cooper will be part of a ceremony to make it official.

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, will be Nashville's first Sister City in the Middle East.

Saturday Mayor Cooper will be joined by Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw to celebrate this union at 1 p.m. at the Downtown Library on Church Street.

The Sister City program promotes cultural, professional, and student exchanges between the two cities.

In May a group of Nashville leaders visited Erbil. Supporters of this partnership told us back in June its a perfect fit because of the 25,000 Kurdish residents who live in Nashville.

"We wanted to make sure they have a connection to their home county and culture, but more importantly for us as Nashvillians to understand why the Kurdish culture is unique," said Metro School board member, Freda Player.

Saturday's celebration is open to the public.