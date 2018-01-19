Nashville Triple Homicide Suspect Due In Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man accused of shooting five people, killing three of them, is set to face a judge in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officials said 24-year-old Queshan Brooks killed his sisters and a man who just got in the way of his escape.

Brooks not only faces three criminal homicide charges, but two attempted criminal homicide charges, as well.

Police said there was an argument inside a home on Jenkins Street in North Nashville on Friday when Brooks shot his stepmother. He then allegedly walked outside and fatally shot her two daughters, 5-year-old Samaii Daniel and 8-year-old Sam'marie Daniel.

Their mother survived.

Less than one mile away, police said Brooks continued his rampage, shooting and killing 70-year-old Robert Payne during a carjacking on 10th Avenue North.

He allegedly shot another person but that individual survived.

Officers found the abandoned, stolen car later on Interstate 40. They tracked Brooks' footprints through the snow and arrested him.

NewsChannel 5 has also learned that Brooks allegedly stole packages off a Delta Avenue porch after the three murders. Police said he was arrested with those packages in his hands.

Visitation for 5-year old Samaii and 8-year old Sam'marie Daniel will be held Friday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Revelation Funeral Home on Buchanan Street. The girls' funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church.

Robert Payne was a Vietnam Veteran and throughout his life, his family said he loved to take care of others. A friend of Payne plans to have a candlelight vigil Friday night at 5 p.m. at Monroe Park.

