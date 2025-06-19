Nashville's $3.8B budget left out a neighborhood's requests, now residents are drafting their own agreements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville's recently approved $3.8 billion budget has left one neighborhood feeling forgotten. Now, West Meade residents are taking matters into their own hands after concluding their tax dollars won't benefit their community.

The West Meade Neighborhood Association is drafting a memorandum of understanding directly with developers to address concerns they say city officials have overlooked.

"We are drafting a memorandum of understanding that is between the neighborhood and the developers to do things we feel like the politics of the city won't do," said Paul Garland, president of the West Meade Neighborhood Association.

Before the budget vote, Garland sent a formal letter to Nashville's council and mayor outlining several priorities for the neighborhood.

The letter requested no property tax rate increase, revitalization of the area's only park, and restrictions on developers clear-cutting the neighborhood's tree canopy.

Garland said he's not surprised nearly all of their requests were ignored by city officials.

"If you're going to increase taxes and this larger budget, make it worth something," Garland said.

The association hopes their memorandum will encourage developers to be good business neighbors in the absence of city support. The document is still being finalized.

West Meade isn't alone in its budget concerns. Councilwoman Sheri Weiner described the approved spending plan as merely "the best option of not great choices."

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

