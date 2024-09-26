Nashville's oldest Black bookstore and founder honored with a special Historical Marker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maintaining a small business for nearly four decades is a remarkable achievement. Over time, businesses gain loyal customers and become important parts of their communities. That’s the case with Alkebu-Lan Images on Jefferson Street.

Black culture fills the walls and floors of Alkebu-Lan Images.

“We’ve gone from just a bookstore to more of a Black lifestyle center,” Jordan Harris, the owner of Alkebu-Lan Images said.

Alkebu-Lan Images will be honored with a historical marker unveiling this Saturday at noon, and the community is invited to celebrate.

“We are Nashville’s only Black bookstore and have been that for the whole time, we’ve been open,” Harris said.

The bookstore was founded by Harris’ father, Yusef Harris.

“My father was a trained physiologist and came to Nashville to do his graduate studies at Fisk, Meharry, and Vanderbilt for his Ph.D. He was also teaching at TSU,” Harris said.

Jordan Harris fondly recalls his father hustling, and selling art and cultural items in front of the store before officially opening Alkebu-Lan Images in 1986.

“That’s 38 years, not much to 40,” Harris added.

Yusef Harris envisioned the bookstore as a hub for promoting positivity in Black culture and empowering Black lifestyles—an aspect customers still value.

“People need to know our culture and the culture has been here in Nashville and the southern state for a long time,” Customer Sandra Waterway said.

In 2022, the community lost Yusef Harris, but his legacy lives on. Now, the city is honoring him and the store with this special historical marker.

“I’m sad he’s not here to see the city honor him and his work this way,” Harris said as workers installed the marker on the corner of 28th and Jefferson.

Harris is grateful that people will forever be reminded of his father’s contributions to the community. He hopes the marker will inspire others to preserve and support local businesses that help shape Music City.

“The way Nashville has been growing fast and money pouring into the city, it’s important for us to think about what makes Nashville, and not turn it into just another generic city,” Harris said

