Nashville's The Standard owner plans to plead guilty in political scheme in connection to Sen. Brian Kelsey

Josh Smith — owner of Nashville political gathering spot The Standard — plans to plead guilty to illegally steering "soft money" to the congressional campaign of state Sen. Brian Kelsey.

Court documents this week show his intent, which is ahead of the trial for the Memphis-area senator in 2023.

Authorities charged Kelsey, R-Germantown, nearly a year ago along with Smith in a five-count federal indictment, which accused the pair of engaging in a conspiracy to steer illegal contributions into accounts used to finance Kelsey's unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 2016. Kelsey is retiring from the legislature after this year.

At the time of the indictment, Kelsey called it a "political witchhunt."

Kelsey hasn't since released any new statements.