Nashvillians ready for the snow to melt, starting to get Cabin Fever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 3 days of dealing with the cold and snow, many people are over it. Some are even experiencing cabin fever.

Matt Reithmayr moved from California to Nashville 5 months ago. He documents the transition on social media.

His TikTokhas over 79,000 likes. He shares advice other Nashvillians have given him, like how the city pretty much shuts down when several inches of snow falls.

"Like only Waffle House is going to be open. Those are fun little things about this area, but they’re really great to know," Matt Reithmayr said.

During a winter storm, you have to keep yourself entertained no matter how silly it may seem. Matt attempted to make milk sandwiches.

Even those who grew up in Nashville are getting tired of the snow.

"We’re kind of over sledding. It’s really cold, but the kids love it," Nashville resident Keri Hillis said.

People want to get out, but you run the risk of getting stuck.

Keri and John Hillis only got out of the house to go check on family.

They say if you decide to drive, be prepared for anything to happen.

"Ask your fellow neighbor who has been out already. Make sure you have plenty of salt and four-wheel drive is needed," John Hillis said.

Matt doesn’t regret giving up Cali for Music City, but is hopeful the snow melts away soon, before the cabin fever gets too bad.

"It hasn’t been too bad, but I might go nuts in another 24 hours," Matt jokingly said.

Frigid temperatures are in no hurry to move out, and as another system heads this way, the concern for more winter weather also arrives.

A Storm 5 Alerthas already been issued starting Thursday at 11 a.m. until Friday at 12 p.m.