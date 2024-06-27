National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides surprising info on hot car deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents...it's a nightmare none of us want to think about but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has some surprising info on hot car deaths.

Most hot car deaths happen at home. The NHTSA says about a quarter of the deaths are from kids getting into the car on their own.

The second most likely location is at a parent or caregiver's workplace, that's because about half the time they meant to drop the child at daycare and forgot.

That can be because of a change in routine.

Remember, even on days with mild temperatures, the heat inside a vehicle can reach dangerous levels within an hour, posing significant health risks.

“Children aren’t able to efficiently regulate their body temperature and their bodies can heat up three to five times faster than adults,” said Dr. Emily Thomas PhD, Consumer Reports, Auto Safety.

The best advice, plan reminders for every time you drive with a child like leaving an item in the back seat. Teach kids the car is not a place to play and keep doors locked.