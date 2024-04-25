National nonprofit reminds you to thank the moms in your life!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A national nonprofit is reminding you to thank the moms in your life. We all know we probably don't hear it enough!

American Mothers, Incorporated is about to kick off its national convention today.

And I found out a Mom from right here in the mid-state was chosen as one of their mothers of the year!

Rainer Lowman is from Memphis but came to Murfreesboro to attend MTSU where she met her husband. They have five kids now, three of whom are special needs and were adopted internationally.

One of her passions is her ministry for foster and adoptive moms that she's set up all over the mid state called Hearts Together. Congrats, Rainer!

And thanks to all the Moms out there who are working hard!