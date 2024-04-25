Watch Now
News

Actions

National nonprofit reminds you to thank the moms in your life!

A national nonprofit is reminding you to thank the Moms in your life. We all know we probably don't hear it enough!
Posted at 7:13 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 08:13:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A national nonprofit is reminding you to thank the moms in your life. We all know we probably don't hear it enough!

American Mothers, Incorporated is about to kick off its national convention today.

And I found out a Mom from right here in the mid-state was chosen as one of their mothers of the year!

Rainer Lowman is from Memphis but came to Murfreesboro to attend MTSU where she met her husband. They have five kids now, three of whom are special needs and were adopted internationally.

One of her passions is her ministry for foster and adoptive moms that she's set up all over the mid state called Hearts Together. Congrats, Rainer!

And thanks to all the Moms out there who are working hard!


Rhori recommends:

Show gives people with intellectual disabilities chance to take spotlight

“Here’s another example of a small non-profit doing so much good in our community! Forrest Sanders highlights the group Friends Life Community, which provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to express themselves through art. In this case, original stage performances! Registered drama therapist Sarah Edwards guides the performers, including Mary Margaret, as they express themselves through written words and dance movements. The original show is touring and have a date set this September at TPAC!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community