National Work Zone Awareness Week reminds drivers to move over, slow down in work zones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is observing National Work Zone Awareness Week by asking drivers to 'Work with Us' — a reminder to move over and slow down for highway workers.

Overhead Dynamic Message Signs will display work zone safety messages on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville for the week of April 11-15.

The aim of the movement is to improve safety in Tennessee's highway and interstate construction and maintenance work zones. Last year in Tennessee, 26 people died in work zone crashes.

“It’s been six years since our TDOT family lost three employees struck and killed by passing motorists, and it’s still fresh in our memories,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said.

TDOT launched the Work with Us safety campaign five years ago. More information about the movement is available on the Work with Us website, including an option to take the Work with Us pledge.

Wednesday is also "wear orange day." To show support for National Work Zone Awareness, citizens are asked to wear orange and post pictures on social media.

“Hundreds of TDOT employees are working on our highways each day. We need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for our workers and first responders along our interstates and state routes. We ask drivers to pay attention to signs, observe the hands-free law, reduce your speed, and move over when possible,” said Galbato.

In the spring and summer months, weather is ideal for highway work. Many projects are underway, including interstate widening, pothole patching, and gantry erection.