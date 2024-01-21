Nearly 50 dogs rescued from "deplorable" living conditions in Kentucky home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 50 dogs were rescued from unsafe living conditions inside a Kentucky home and were brought to an emergency shelter in Gallatin to recover.

Animal Rescue Corps saved 44 dogs from a home they say was “deplorable”, filled with feces and burnt from long-time fire damage.

The dogs were freezing and starving; three were found dead.

"Like Daisy...she probably wouldn’t have lived one more day if we hadn’t been there," said Michael Cunningham, the shelter director for Animal Rescue Corps.

Officials say the tenant was hoarding the animals, running what she called a rescue, and had four children living in the same conditions.

Law enforcement discovered it all after the woman was unexpectedly hospitalized.

The animals are being fed, vaccinated and rehabilitated in Gallatin. They will then be transported to out-of-state shelters and rescue groups to be adopted.

"You see them go from a completely starved animal where you can see every bone in their body…and a month from now I’m gonna see her on someone’s couch or a car ride or getting pup cups at a drive through," said Cunningham.