Neighbors in Donelson are congested and coughing, and think a days-long industrial fire has to do with it

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A massive industrial fire in Donelson is finally out, but now people are starting to feel sick, with some neighbors facing respiratory issues.

Neighbors in the River's Edge subdivision say they think it's because they have been breathing in smoke from the days-long fire at Triune Residuals Management on Central Pike.

People told us they had to use air purifiers and ozone generators to sanitize the air in their homes.

Neighbors are asking the Metro Public Health Department to investigate more.

"The neighborhood would just like some reassurances from the city and Triune that what was on fire was organic as stated," said Matt Robuck, a homeowner. "The illnesses don't lie, so we got to make sure that our neighbors are taken care of as well."

According to the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Public Health Department, a large pile of mulch was on fire. Normally, burning clean wood would not make a whole community sick.

"Throughout the week on our group Facebook page, multiple sets of neighbors have listed extreme asthma issues, extreme congestion and coughing, and itchy and scratchy throats. Several sets of neighbors have actually been to doctors thinking they had COVID or the flu. Their tests have been coming up negative," Robuck said.

A team from the environmental health division of MPHD is making another visit to the Triune property on Tuesday.

NewsChannel 5 has tried multiple times to speak with Triune.