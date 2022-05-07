Neighbors react after vehicle linked to missing inmate found in Williamson County.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for Casey White and Vicky White has drawn national attention. One week from the last time they were seen, detectives are now focusing on Williamson County.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office officials said they found the car belonging to the Alabama corrections officer earlier this week.

The vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White has been located in Williamson Co in Bethesda. There is NO sign the two are still in our area. The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. It was identified last night @WCSO_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/LPa1IWE80x — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 6, 2022

Jennifer Carr said she didn't think too much when a car left on the side of the road was towed last Friday.

"I was sitting at my desk and I heard a louder truck engine running and it was parked right there where I could see," Carr said.

She never would have imagined waking up to news that the broken down car she saw belonged to two fugitives.

The situation has neighbors asking the same question.

"It's just kind of middle of nowhere in Williamson County, I don't know how they got here, but they got here," said Mason Estabrooks who lives close to where the SUV was found.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said there's no sign that the Whites are still in Williamson County but are working on canvassing the area for clues.

The U.S. Marshall Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and $5,000 for information leading to Vicky White.

If there is a sighting, people need to call 911, or call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757, or U-S Marshalls at 1-(800) 336-0102.