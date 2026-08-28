NES adopts ratepayer protection pledge as utility fields increasing requests from large-load data centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the energy demand for data centers increases in Metro Nashville, NES is adopting framework to respond to the increasing number of requests for large-load data center requests. The utility system said they want to ensure these projects are evaluated transparently and protect existing customers and the reliability of the system, while also supporting responsible growth.

"We're not turning folks away, but we're trying to be careful and thoughtful in our approach."

NES evaluates large-load requests based on five key factors, reliability, cost, infrastructure, operations, and community. Any projects over five megawatts, which includes expansions, triggers a joint review by TVA and NES.

NES will sign on to Ratepayer Protection Pledge. The pledge outlines large-scale industrial developments and technological infrastructure projects pay their fair share.

“The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is built around a common-sense concept: households, small businesses, schools, hospitals, and local employers should not see higher electric bills because a large new customer requires substantial generation, transmission, or distribution investments," said NES President and CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin.

NES also discussed a retail data center specific rate to correspond with TVA's rate increase that will be implemented over the next two years. Then, a data center specific contribution and aid of construction approach was recommended to the board.

This is just the beginning of framework for data centers, the board expects to consider more policies in the future.

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