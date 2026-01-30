NES gives update as thousands remain without power

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 80,000 people across Davidson County are ending Thursday night without power.

That's according to the Nashville Electric Service, which held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Spokespeople tell us this is the largest disaster they've faced in the history of the company.

NES explained 80% of the city is assessed — a step that needs to happen before they know how long it will take to restore power. That, coupled with the sheer size of the storm, may be to blame for lingering outages.

"This is a big one. This is a really massive storm, but it's all hands on deck because we care about our customers," said NES CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin.

Meanwhile, power outages persist in neighborhoods like Green Hills, where many are going on day 5 without power.

"We're really lucky to be one of the few with a generator," said Laura Lyons, who lives in the area and hasn't had power since Sunday morning.

"I get at least 3 texts a day — do we have power yet? No, nope, not yet. Not yet," she laughed. "I promise I'll let everybody know when we do get power back."

Lyons said she's grateful for NES crews but is still waiting for answers.

"I expected sort of a wave of help to kind of come and dig us out of this mess, and we're still waiting a couple of days later," she told NewsChannel 5. "So that's been the most surprising part."

NES has released a map showing a snapshot of which areas are still in the dark and where their crews are.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.