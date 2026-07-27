NES names interim COO, shifts former operations chief to advisory role after ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service is making changes following a critical review of its response to January’s ice storm, which left more than 230,000 customers without power and took nearly two weeks for full restoration.

An independent report found NES did not have a system in place to provide customers with estimated restoration times, delayed calling for outside assistance, and had fallen behind on tree trimming.

In response, the utility has created a new executive-level communications position, which has now been filled.

NES also appointed a 30-year employee as interim chief operating officer while it conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.

Brent Baker, who served as COO during the storm and was a primary public face of the response, has transitioned into an advisory role. NES said he will now advise CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin on battery storage projects and other innovation efforts.