'Never met a stranger.' Loved ones honor Piper's life with a candlelight vigil

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday night, several people gathered at Lock 3 in Hendersonville next to the water to honor Piper, the 7-year-old who was killed in a drowning by her mother.

Stacia Mickle and Jacqueline Sprout attended the memorial. They knew Piper for six years.

"She was sweet as a button, very respectful," Stacia said.

"Happy," Jacqueline echoed.

According to officials, Brandi Nicole Elliot, Piper's mom, stated that she wanted time alone after a rough day, and that her daughter came outside and "refused to leave [her] alone". Elliot then took her across the street to the greenway and held her underwater until she drowned.

Stacia said Piper loved to swim and had a play jeep she would drive up to the pool in and invite them to ride with her, even though they were too big.

"Loved everybody," Stacia said.

"Never met a stranger. Ever." Jacqueline continued.

Blakely is seven years old and was Piper's best friend. She said Piper was very kind and would always help her out when she was nervous.

"She was my first friend. She helped me when I was scared," Blakely said.

The vigil played some of Piper's favorite songs while everyone stood together, holding candles up in her honor.