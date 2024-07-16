Sumner County community honors the life of a 7-year-old girl killed; mother admits to police she drowned her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville mother has been charged with first degree murder, after admitting to police she drowned her daughter.

A family, who are witnesses in the investigation, has started a memorial along the greenway, where the incident happened. They want to turn the entire area near Sanders Ferry Road, into Piper’s Pathway to honor the 7-year-old's life.

Piper was killed on Saturday. Court documents reveal Elliott admitted to police she was having a rough day, when her daughter Piper wouldn’t leave her alone.

Elliott decided to take Piper to the greenway and told detectives she held Piper under water until she stopped breathing, realizing what she had done after it was too late.

People have already dropped off flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals. There are also letters written by school aged children one reading “I miss you, but you are in a good resting place".

Juliana Fisher is new to walking the greenway, but was heartbroken to find out what happened. She knows this community will continue to rally together and keep little Piper’s memory alive.

"As much as I’m praying for the family and praying for other people in this scenario. They may be feeling dark and don’t know what to do with there kids. So, as we’re praying for this, I’m also refusing to let this happen again in this community," Fisher said.

Elliott made her first court appearance on Tuesday, where the judge denied her bond.

Her preliminary hearing gets underway next month. Read more about what happened during Elliott's bond hearing, here.