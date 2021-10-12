New 2nd Avenue design plan clears hurdle following bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new design plan for buildings damaged in the Christmas Day bombing has cleared one hurdle.

There were several buildings seriously damaged, and the road has been closed due to safety concerns.

On Tuesday, at the historic zoning commission meeting, they approved a motion for selective demolition.

At first, they thought all four buildings in question would have to come down. Now, they found a way to reinforce some of the walls so most of them can be revitalized.

Following the bombing, the Callen family wants to transform their properties into a hotel and other businesses. All four buildings will have a rooftops and a walkway will connect to the river.

Next, STG Design will have to go get permits for selective demolition. Architect Dave Johnston said they will use some of the old brick and try to preserve the history that makes 2nd Avenue the front door to Nashville.

Johnston said, “I’m excited to see 2nd Ave. back live.”

At the meeting, a masonry expert took to the podium during the public comment section. He talked about preserving brick buildings in Germany after World War Two bombings. A lot of input has been put into the process.

Johnston said, “I wouldn’t call it a compromise, I’d call it a collaboration.”