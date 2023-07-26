Watch Now
New Alzheimer's drug can delay patients' symptoms for several months

Matt York/AP
** HOLD FOR RELEASE/PUBLICATION DATE TBD FOR MEDICAL WRITER MARILYNN MARCHIONE STORY ** Dr. William Burke goes over PET brain scan Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix. It may be too late to stop Alzheimer's in people who already have some mental decline but Banner is conducting two studies that target the very earliest brain changes while memory and thinking skills are still intact in hope of preventing the disease. (AP Photo/Matt York)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new drug is showing promise to help patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's and their families.

The drug, which is made by Eli Lilly is called Donanemab. It delays symptoms of Alzheimer's from becoming more severe by four to seven months.

Patients receive a monthly dose of the drug administered by IV to slow cognitive decline.

Experts said this drug can help patients and their families get their lives back at least for a little longer. It also has financial benefits.

"Right now in the US, you have about 1.5 million people with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. And if you can delay their progression to moderate by five months, that's gonna save the health care system in the US, about $78 billion in one year," said Former FDA Assistant Commissioner, Peter Pitts.

Another similar drug, called Leqembi, was approved by the FDA earlier this month.

Both drugs work by targeting plaques in the brain that are linked to the disease. However, the treatments only works for patients with mild symptoms,so early detection of Alzheimer's is key.

Donanemab could hit the market by the end of the year if approved by the FDA.

