New app helps realtors catch people posing as property owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scammers posing as property owners can be a problem. Now, local real estate agents are using an app to catch the bad guys before money changes hands.

"It usually doesn’t make news unless somebody gets away with it," Greater Nashville Realtors Board Member Collyn Wainwright said. “Most of the time our title companies do a really good job of researching the history of these properties, and they catch these things before they get to the closing table. But there have been situations in other cities where it has made news that people are fraudulently selling property that is not theirs."

Kathrine Lane is looking for a home to rent.

"Very scary," Lane said. “Especially because I feel like a lot of the times if you’re like touring the place, or looking to buy, they’re wanting deposits ASAP, so that’s something I guess to be wary of, and it makes me more cautious.”

Now, agents with Greater Nashville Realtors have access to an app called Forewarn through the association. It can help verify if the person calling is the real owner.

"Search by phone number, and then here is a search by name, it’s first name, last name, date of birth — if you know it — city, state, and then there’s an age range," Wainwright said.

The app also indicates if the person might have a criminal history.

According to the National Association of Realtors, agents meet prospective clients they've never met before around 65% of the time.

"We always encourage agents not to meet a potential client for the first time in a vacant home, especially one that’s remote," Wainwright said.

Now they have one more tool in their back pocket.

“There’s comfort in that, knowing that you’re dealing with somebody who’s being honest with you, and you can build your relationship going forward on that,” Wainwright said.

The app can also verify financial background and what vehicles are linked to the person's phone number. More here.