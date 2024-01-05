New bill would prohibit those deemed mentally incompetent from buying guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill filed before the legislative session begins would make it so that a person deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial could no longer buy a gun in Tennessee.

This comes from House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland.

As written, the bill would make it a criminal offense for an individual — who was judicially sent to a mental institution or declared incompetent by the court — to attempt or purchase a firearm. This mental standing would come from an existing criminal proceeding.

Firearm bills in the legislature during 2023 went mum after The Covenant School mass shooting killed six people, including three children. Bills related to guns made even less headway in a special session in August designed to address public safety, as Senate leadership kept the focus narrow and wouldn't hear any other legislation other than what Gov. Bill Lee wanted addressed.

In Nashville this year, two men were found not competent to stand trial and were alleged to have used a gun to shoot and kill two people.

This issue most notably arose after the death of a Belmont University student, who was walking in a park and struck by a stray bullet.

Shaquille Taylor case: Who is Shaquille Taylor, the man charged with shooting a Belmont University student?

Police arrested Shaquille Taylor for the shooting. Taylor, 29, has an intellectual disability and language impairment, according to court records obtained by NewsChannel 5. That determination meant he wasn't able to participate in a trial where he was accused of shooting into a car in 2021 off of Dickerson Pike where a 3-year-old and 1-year-old were in the back seat. He admitted to detectives in 2021 that he did it.

His case has currently been bound over from the general sessions court and is pending.

Another shooting mirrored this same circumstance nearly two weeks later.

Kenneth Beach case: He was charged with killing his 'brother' 19 years after being found mentally unstable

The day before Kenneth Beach allegedly shot and killed the man he grew up alongside, he sought help from two different psychiatric facilities in Nashville. Beach is accused of killing Josue Riscar Chirino after shooting him multiple times, police said.

In January 2004, the court found Beach not guilty by reason of insanity after he was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to kill his girlfriend.

Court documents obtained first by NewsChannel 5 showed that Beach had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and cannabis dependence before he was charged with criminal homicide in 2023.

He is scheduled to appear back in court Jan. 9.