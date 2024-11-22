New construction is a common sight in Nolensville, but a new project is a bit of a nod to the past

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a lot of town squares, you'll find statues, memorials, and other nods to the past.

Although it has a deep-rooted history and a strong sense of community, Nolensville doesn't have a public square.

This week, Nolensville broke ground on a development to include its first town square. We found out more about what's in store.

"The project will provide 70,000 square feet of commercial space, over 400 residential units, and a variety of gathering and civic places that make it unique in terms of development, not only here in Nolensville but throughout the Nashville area," said Chuck Dowham, Assistant Town Manager.

Right now, people are moving to the community for its history, retail offerings, and proximity to Nashville. From 2020 to 2023, the town experienced a remarkable 21% growth in population.

In a way, Nolensville, known for their World Series Little League team, is now playing catch-up.

"We have our town hall which is lovely, but as we grow we don't have a space for tree lightings and parades and those types of events. We currently have to commute up and down Nolensville Road which is a state highway and folks commuting down the highway don't enjoy when we have to block off a state road," said Kate Cortner, a town commissioner.

According to the developers, the 27-acre development will feature 70,000 square feet of commercial space and more than 400 residential units. The project preserves half of the land as green and open space, which builders say breaks from traditional development patterns.

For reference, the construction of this project is happening across from and slightly north of Summerlyn Drive.

In addition to the Nolensville Town Square, two grocery stores are coming to Nolensville Road. On Election Day, voters passed a referendum allowing wine to be sold in grocery stores.

