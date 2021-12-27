New COVID-19 requirements in place for Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As much as we all would love to leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind, the virus will continue to be with us into the New Year.

Due to the rise in cases, new requirements are now in place to prevent the spread of the virus for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Music City.

For a while there, it appeared we might be able to ring in New Year's Eve in major cities across the planet with something resembling the big celebrations of the past.

The New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash is now requiring anyone coming to the event site to show proof of negative test or volunteer proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The negative COVID-19 test must be dated December 30th or 31st.

Visit Music City says this isn’t an attempt to compel proof of vaccination, just another safety measure in response to the threat of Omicron.

Anyone 11-years-old or older will be required to follow these rules.

