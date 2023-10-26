New Crossroads Buchanan Campus provides housing and job training for young adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Imagine fighting for basic needs throughout your childhood — possibly in and out of foster care or dealing with homelessness — and then suddenly being expected to find housing and a job that pays a living wage when you turn 18.

More than 9,000 people between the ages of 18 and 25 are not in stable housing and are dealing with exactly that. They need guidance and a home. That is where Crossroads Campus steps in.

The organization helps young adults who who have aged out of the foster care system or have gone through some type of significant trauma.

Thursday at 10:30 a.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the new Crossroads Buchanan Campus.

Crossroads Campus already has a location in Germantown that has four units of affordable housing.

Now the new Buchanan campus has 22 apartments ready to help turn some lives around.

The apartment units come fully furnished. They are supplied with everything from bed sheets and cookware, to 6 months worth of cleaning supplies to take care of their new home.

People can help these young adults get their new life started through an Amazon wish-list to buy them more household items.

This is more than a $13 million investment and is one of the largest revitalization projects in the Buchanan neighborhood in more than 50 years.

Dott Freeman, Director of Development for Crossroads Campus, said for a lot of the people they take in, simply having a place where they can lock their door and call their own is life changing.

"How can anybody function successfully and transition into adulthood if they do not have a safe place to live," said Freeman. "Nashville is an expensive place to live and to work. And if you do not have a job that pays a living wage, you cannot afford a stable roof over your head, and that's a recipe for the cycle of poverty, and we want to break that."

The Buchanan campus also expands Crossroads' job training opportunities and ability to provide social emotional support. The young adults have the opportunity to do both at the same time through taking care of foster animals they can likely relate to.

The new Buchanan Campus will have the only official grooming school in Middle Tennessee. Construction on a new cat cafe is finishing up. There is a dog training park, and rooms where young adults can learn new skills such as resume building and financial literacy.

This is an expansion of the Germantown Campus where there is already a dog grooming center, pet supply store, and a pet adoption center.

The young adults learn job skills working at these different locations.

Pet grooming is an example of a career that does not require a college degree, but will always be in high demand and can provide anywhere between $50,000 and $80,000 dollars a year — a living wage.

Crossroads Campus also provides one on one case management for the young adults they take in.

There is a special bond between these young adults who have gone through trauma and the foster care system, to these pets that have gone through the same.

Freeman said one young lady who has already moved into the new Buchanan building is an example of the growth and healing that can happen here.

"Six months ago she was street homeless. She's now down the hall. She has a kitty living with her because she's progressed through the system and she is learning to be an animal trainer. She's like a dog whisperer, a cat whisperer. This is a natural training for her," said Freeman.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell and other leaders are expected to speak at the ribbon cutting ceremony. People are welcomed to come to the new building at 1757 16th Avenue North, park on the street or in the SAG Funeral Home parking lot, and join the ceremony.

To apply to all that Crossroads Campus provides, you can find more information and apply on the organization's website. People can also head to the website to help by donating.