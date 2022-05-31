New greenway proposed for North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new greenway could be on the way for the North Nashville community and Metro Parks wants you to weigh in on the project.

The city has an opportunity to pursue a Rail-with-Greenway, a linear park with a paved greenway trail for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Metro Parks A map of Metro Parks’ City Central Greenway System illustrating the proposed Charlotte Corridor Rail-with-Greenway along the existing Cheatham County Rail Line (in yellow).





The proposed greenway would tie into the existing 440 Greenway near Centennial Park, follow along an existing rail line owned by Cheatham County Rail Authority, and extend to Frankie Pierce Park and the Nashville Farmers Market. Other possible connections to be made include Kossie Gardner Sr., Watkins, and William Edmondson Parks and Fisk University.

The planning for the proposed 4 miles of paved pathway includes identifying possible design elements of the greenway and connections based on public input.

Metro Parks wants to secure a pathway and learn more about the neighborhood’s priorities, history, and stories along the corridor before they start the project.

Coming up on June 9 and June 11, Metro Parks will host public meetings to find out how the public feels about the proposal, more information here.