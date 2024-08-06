New homes, fire station proposed in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is considering a bill that could pave the way for a new neighborhood and a new fire station in Antioch.

The untouched piece of land is off of Pettus Road, just east of Nolensville Road. It's not far from the Williamson County line.

A bill up for public hearing at the Metro Council meeting Tuesday night would rezone the property to allow for 230 new homes to be built on the land, and would also set aside a parcel to be gifted to the Nashville Fire Department for a new fire station.

The plans submitted with the bill show the piece of land for the fire station would be located off of Warbler Lane, behind the Covenant Baptist Church of Brentwood.

This part of Davidson County has seen tremendous growth, with several new neighborhoods built in recent years. So, a new fire station would help meet demand of the growing population.

Right now, Nashville Fire Department has 40 fire stations. That number includes two that are within Goodlettsville.

Right now, the two closest fire stations to this area of Antioch are Fire Stations 26 and 10. Both are more than five miles away from the proposed fire station parcel on Pettus Road. You can see these in the map below.

NC5 The two fire stations nearest to a proposed new fire station are five miles away.



To find the fire station closest to you, click here.

Councilman John Rutherford represents this portion of Davidson County and is the sponsor of this bill. He told me there was $250,000 set aside in Mayor John Cooper's last budget to look into putting a new fire station in this part of the county. He said other sites were previously considered, including one on nearby Burkitt Road.

There are stipulations in the bill being discussed Tuesday night that would allow the piece of land being set aside for the fire station to be taken back by the developer, should the Nashville Fire Department or the General Services District decide not to pursue building a fire station there.

Do you have more information about this story? Concerns about growth in Davidson County? You can email me at bethany.davison@newschannel5.com