New I-65 Buckner Road interchange to officially open Wednesday with ribbon cutting ceremony

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday is a big day for those who travel through Maury and Williamson County. The new I-65 interchange at Buckner Road will officially open up to traffic.

Construction started in 2022 after TDOT awarded the contract in 2021. It's estimated completion date got pushed back a couple of times, but Wednesday morning there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate it finally being finished and open to drivers.

That ceremony will begin at 10 at the diverging diamond.

The $55 million project split between the City of Spring Hill and TDOT is the third diverging diamond interchange in the state and is meant to make traffic flow better to and from I-65 off of Buckner Road.

It has three lanes in each direction on the Buckner Road extension. Drivers will be guided by traffic signals at the crossing intersections that direct people to and from the I-65 ramps.

The interchange also provides the City of Spring Hill a second access point and will connect to the new June Lake development being built, which will have commercial office and retail space, 2,900 homes and 400 hotel rooms.

June Lake said the first people moved into their homes in April and people will begin moving into the apartment complex on the site in late June.