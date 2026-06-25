New legislation? Stricter guidelines? Dozens attend town hall to discuss data center debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The data center debate brought dozens to a community town hall in Wedgewood-Houston Wednesday night.

Many continue to voice strong opposition to a planned new data center next to the Nashville Zoo. Many more just want simple guidelines for these facilities and for their questions to be answered.

During a record-long planning commission in mid-June, hundreds spoke out, and leaders considered legislation restricting how and where data centers can be built.

Wednesday evening, people are clear: they want research, rules, and reinforced parameters around data center builds.

"You know, I think just stricter guidelines," said event attendee Claire Baldwin.

"We don't have legislation that controls where they go, and that's not because we're behind, that's because what's being built is new," said the event's organizer, Drew Small.

"I want the people making the decision, meaning the mayor and the council, to be informed to do what they think is best," added Kevin Warner, another attendee.

At least six council members, and a state representative, came to the meeting to listen to community concerns and ideas.

"We should be listening," said Metro council member at-large Zulfat Suara. "I'm hoping that we leave here with, what do we need to do, how can we do it, what is in our power to do?"

Many of the worries being discussed at the meeting centered around air and noise pollution, water and electricity usage, and health risks.

"Data centers really feel like the final straw for a lot of people — where it's like no, I want to live here, I want to raise my kids here, I want to breathe the air, I want to drink the water, I want my lights to turn on when I flip the switch. So it's a massive turning point of like, why not here? Why not now?" said Small.

Via email, the company set to build the data center, DC Blox, addressed some questions and concerns brought up Wednesday night.

In response to electricity usage, a spokeperson said the company will "commit to paying for all power infrastructure needed to power our site and pay for usage at regulated rates as we do in other states."

In response to water usage, he stated the company will "use either a waterless air-cooled system or a closed-loop cooling systems that continues to recirculate water within the data center without the need to continuously pull from utility water."

Lastly, when it comes to health risks, the company said they have operated data centers since 2017 with "no issues with local neighbors, nearby schools, nor regulating organizations regarding health or environmental issues. We utilize the latest technology and conform to the industry’s most rigorous operating standards to ensure our facilities operate safely and sustainably. And we can use technology options or design modifications to conform to specific community needs."

The Nashville Metro council is set to consider the proposed legislation on data centers July 7. We will be there to let you know what happens.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.