New music venue to open in Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brand new music venue in the quickly growing neighborhood of Wedgewood-Houston is opening in October.

Construction started back in 2024 and the team is less than two months from opening The Truth.

Mickey Davis, the general manager, said progress is coming along nicely and he's proud to be a part of the project.

"It's great, you know, this is such an amazing building," he said. "It really matches the character of the neighborhood. It's really a world-class place to present music so it feels like a real honor to be part of this project."

While it's still a work in progress, the venue will seat over 4,000 people and act as a space for musicians that are growing in their careers. In addition to a main stage, the venue also features a whiskey bar, a vinyl room and a rooftop terrace.

In the heart of Wedgewood-Houston, Davis explained The Truth is meant to be a focal point in the neighborhood.

"When I think of someone's experience at a show, I think about from the time they leave they house to the time they get home or their hotel or wherever they're staying," started Davis. "And being in Wedgewood-Houston just really kind of makes that so much more experiential and so much more like a cool night out kind of capstoned by your time at The Truth."

From the height of the building to the unique architecture and many social spaces within the venue, Davis said it's a special structure and he's happy to see it all come together.

"I'm just really proud of this building. It's a really amazing building," said Davis. "I think it's a really special place to see music and for the artists performing here, a really special place to step on stage. So I can't wait for people to see it when we open."

Live Nation leadership said it's still a construction zone at the moment.

In the fall, the venue will host big shows like Jack White and Foster the People.

Davis added the name The Truth comes from a quote in the songwriter community that says all you need for a good country song is three chords and the truth.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.