Watch
News

Actions

New Nashville plan to construct more sidewalks

Asphalt road empty sidewalk
Nick Coleman/unsplash
A generic image of a roadway
Asphalt road empty sidewalk
Posted at 9:36 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 22:37:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the biggest complaints for many in Nashville's neighborhoods: the lack of sidewalks.

But under Metro's new sidewalk and bike path plan, several stretches of Nashville streets will be re-prioritized for sidewalks.

One of the first areas is Maplewood Trace, right by the new high school — a complete connection to Dickerson Pike, so cars and students walking to school don't have to share the road.

Currently, a new sidewalk ends on Maplewood Trace, right in front of Roy Reed's home, and he sees the cars speed past every day.

"They come down here about 50-60 miles per hour, that's why this sidewalk is good for the kids," Reed said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap