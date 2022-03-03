New Nashville plan to construct more sidewalks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the biggest complaints for many in Nashville's neighborhoods: the lack of sidewalks.

But under Metro's new sidewalk and bike path plan, several stretches of Nashville streets will be re-prioritized for sidewalks.

One of the first areas is Maplewood Trace, right by the new high school — a complete connection to Dickerson Pike, so cars and students walking to school don't have to share the road.

Currently, a new sidewalk ends on Maplewood Trace, right in front of Roy Reed's home, and he sees the cars speed past every day.

"They come down here about 50-60 miles per hour, that's why this sidewalk is good for the kids," Reed said.