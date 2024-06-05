New photo released of what Tabitha Tuders might look like today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the porch of his east Nashville home, Bo Tuders still looks at the banner that's been out in front since 2003.

"It's still in good shape," Bo Tuders said. "Why take it down when it's served this purpose all these years, and it'll keep serving its purpose as long as it can?"

Bo is Tabitha Tuder's father. She's the 13-year-old who walked to a bus stop a block away 21 years ago and has never been seen since.

And just like that banner, her chair hasn't moved from the front porch either.

"We don't have the heart to get rid of it, it'll stay there," Bo said.

Now the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released another updated photo of what Tabitha might look like today — age progressed to 34 years old.

"That's a beautiful young lady right there," Bo said.

Bo says the public attention these updated photos bring does work — more tips usually pour in when they release a new age progression, along with more tips on Tabitha's birthday and the anniversary of her disappearance.

Bo admits it can be tough watching his daughter grow up in only pictures.

"It's rough watching it through the photos rather than watching it in real life," Bo said. "We'd rather have her with us than looking at her that way."

But he says with each photo, there is always some hope.

"If you see somebody who resembles this photo, get in touch with authorities," Bo said. "Let them go check it out."